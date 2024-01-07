ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15423 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
17 422 24
children (696) shoot out (8727) death (1468) Pokrovsk (31)

11 people, including 5 children, died as result of attack by Russians in Pokrovsk district, - RMA. PHOTO

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

On 6 January, Russian occupants launched a missile attack on the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region. According to preliminary information, 11 people were killed, including 5 children, and 8 people were injured,

According to Censor.NET, the head of the RMA, Vadym Filashkin, said this on Telegram.

He noted: "11 dead, including 5 children, are the preliminary results of the strikes on the Pokrovsk district.

Russians hit the area with S-300 missiles, killing 11 people and wounding 8 others. The main impact was on Pokrovsk and Rivne of the Myrnohrad community.

The enemy is cynically hitting civilians, trying to bring as much grief to our land as possible."

See also Censor.NET: One person rescued from rubble of house in Pokrovsk, search operation continues. Photo

11 people, including 5 children, died as result of attack by Russians in Pokrovsk district, - RMA 01
11 people, including 5 children, died as result of attack by Russians in Pokrovsk district, - RMA 02
11 people, including 5 children, died as result of attack by Russians in Pokrovsk district, - RMA 03
11 people, including 5 children, died as result of attack by Russians in Pokrovsk district, - RMA 04

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 