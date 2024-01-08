Poet and writer Maksym Kryvtsov died at front. PHOTO

Ukrainian soldier and poet Maksym Kryvtsov died in the war against the Russian occupiers. He was 33 years old.

According to Censor.NET, Lyubko Deresh wrote about this on Facebook.

He said: "Today, the poet Maksym Kryvtsov died. I had the good fortune to communicate with him and teach classes, where he was a listener, at the "Voices of War" veteran programme.

A very lively, witty, extremely talented person. Here's a small fragment from the synopsis of a novel he sent to the course, which, unfortunately, he will not complete in this life."

In 2019, Censor.NET interviewed Maksym Kryvtsov with the call sign Dali - I woke up to a scream. The executioner was looking up at the sky like a ship's captain who had just spotted the long-awaited land and shouted, joyful, joyful: "Next, our people are shelling with Grads!"