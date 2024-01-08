Biden calls on US Congress to approve aid to Ukraine after deal to prevent shutdown: "It’s time to act"

US President Joe Biden has called on Republicans in the US Congress to approve additional funding, including more than $60 billion for Ukraine, after reaching a deal on major federal spending for fiscal year 2024, a first step towards averting a partial government shutdown.

This is stated in a press release from the White House, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

"Now, Republicans in Congress must do their job, stop threatening to shut down the government, and fulfill their basic obligation to fund critical homeland security and national security priorities, including my supplemental request. It is time for them to act," Biden emphasized.

At the same time, the US President noted that the agreement brought the country one step closer to "preventing an unnecessary shutdown and protecting important national priorities."

"It reflects the funding levels I agreed to with both parties," Biden added.

