In Ukraine first "shahed" with jet engine was shot down. PHOTO
The first Shahed-238 with a jet engine was shot down in Ukraine.
This was reported by soldier Serhiy "Flash", Censor.NET informs.
The drone is powered by a Chinese engine and can fly at speeds of over 500 km/h. It has a combat payload and navigation similar to previous versions of the Shahed.
It is noted that to destroy this type of drone, mobile air defence groups will need man-portable air defence systems (Wasp, Igla, Stinger).
