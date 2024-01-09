In Ukraine first "shahed" with jet engine was shot down. PHOTO

The first Shahed-238 with a jet engine was shot down in Ukraine.

This was reported by soldier Serhiy "Flash", Censor.NET informs.

The drone is powered by a Chinese engine and can fly at speeds of over 500 km/h. It has a combat payload and navigation similar to previous versions of the Shahed.

It is noted that to destroy this type of drone, mobile air defence groups will need man-portable air defence systems (Wasp, Igla, Stinger).

