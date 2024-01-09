Russia launches mass production of drones of all types - Shoigu

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation will form a serial line of all types of drones - from ultra-small to heavy strike.

This was stated by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at a thematic conference call with the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces, as quoted by the propaganda issue "RIA Novosti", Censor.NET reports.

"We will increase supplies of the most popular models (UAVs - ed.). In particular, we will form a serial line of unmanned aerial vehicles - from ultra-small to heavy strike aircraft," he said.

