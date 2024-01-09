ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14754 visitors online
News WorldWar in Ukraine
11 614 135
drone (763) war (20360) Russia (9739) Shoygu (97)

Russia launches mass production of drones of all types - Shoigu

News Censor.NET World War in Ukraine

рф,росія,безпілотник

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation will form a serial line of all types of drones - from ultra-small to heavy strike.

This was stated by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at a thematic conference call with the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces, as quoted by the propaganda issue "RIA Novosti", Censor.NET reports. 

"We will increase supplies of the most popular models (UAVs - ed.). In particular, we will form a serial line of unmanned aerial vehicles - from ultra-small to heavy strike aircraft," he said.

Read more: DIU obtains 100 gigabytes of classified information on Russian military-industrial complex worth $1.5 billion

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 