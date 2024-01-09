Zelensky to attend World Economic Forum in Davos

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will personally deliver a special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, next week.

This was announced by the President of the World Economic Forum, Berge Brende, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to Brende, Zelensky will "give a speech and meet with company executives" at the World Economic Forum, which will be held from 15 to 19 January.

"This is happening against the most challenging geopolitical and geo-economic backdrop in decades," the WEF president added.

According to media reports, one of the topics of the forum will be Russia's war against Ukraine, but the main focus will be on the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants.

The conference will be attended by many world leaders and high-ranking politicians, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog, newly elected Argentine President Javier Milei, French President Emmanuel Macron and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.