Farewell to fallen soldier Maksym "Dali" Kryvtsov will be held on January 11 in Kyiv and January 12 in Rivne

The funeral service for the fallen soldier Maksym "Dali" Kryvtsov will be held on Thursday, January 11, 2024, in Kyiv.

On January 11, at 12:00 p.m., a funeral service will be held at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral. After the funeral service, the procession will move to Maidan to bid farewell.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, January 12, in the city of Rivne. At 10:00 a.m. on the main square, citizens will be able to bid farewell to the Hero.

In 2019, Censor.NET interviewed Maksym Kryvtsov with the call sign Dali - I woke up to a scream. The executioner was looking up at the sky like a ship's captain who had just spotted the long-awaited land and shouted, joyful, joyful: "Next, our people are shelling with Grads!"

The poems of the warrior and poet were also published on our website.

