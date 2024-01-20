Truck traffic resumed on border with Romania at Diakove-Halmeu checkpoint, - State Customs Service

Romanian farmers have ended their protest at the Diakove-Halmeu checkpoint, and truck traffic has resumed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Customs Service on Telegram.

"This afternoon, on 20 January, Romanian farmers ended their protest and unblocked the Halmeu-Diakove checkpoint. Romanian customs officers and border guards have now begun to accept the first trucks from Ukraine," the statement said.

The agency notes that representatives of the Romanian Border Police reported the lifting of the blockade in the direction of the Halmeu checkpoint at 13.20 on Saturday.

Border crossing is carried out as usual

There are 30 trucks waiting to enter Ukraine, and 634 trucks waiting to leave.

Today it was also reported that truck traffic at the Porubne checkpoint on the border with Romania was completely unblocked.