Russian oil terminal attacked by SSU drones stops work. PHOTO

As a result of a night attack by SSU drones, the "Ust-Luga Oil" oil terminal in Leningrad Region of the Russian Federation stopped its work

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Bloomberg.

This terminal is one of the newest and most important in Russia. It works for export, but also supplies fuel for the Russian military.

After the SSU attack, all the tankers that were near the terminal moved far out to sea. Their loading was disrupted.

This SSU attack caused not only significant material but also image damage to Russia. Russia's vaunted air defence system has demonstrated its leakiness.

According to our sources, the Russians are being forced to move even more air defence systems from the front to protect the rear.

As reported, on the night of Sunday, 21 January, explosions occurred in the port of Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region. A fire broke out at the "Novatek" terminal.