Zelenskyy and EPP leader Weber discuss security situation in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Manfred Weber, President of the European People’s Party and Chairman of the European Parliament’s Group of the European People’s Party, who is on a visit to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports citing the official website of the President of Ukraine.

The Head of State thanked the European People's Party group and the entire European Parliament for their leadership in supporting Ukraine from the very beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression.

Manfred Weber emphasized that Ukraine could fully count on the support of the EPP representatives at various levels, particularly in communication with foreign leaders.

The parties also touched upon the security situation in Ukraine.

"We are especially grateful to our partners for the air and missile defence systems. They not only protect lives, but also enable Ukraine to develop its economy," Zelenskyy said.

In the course of the conversation, the Head of State informed the leader of the European People's Party on Ukraine's expectations from the upcoming meeting of the European Council.

"We expect the EU to unblock EUR 50 billion of assistance to our country at a special meeting of the European Council on 1 February," he added.