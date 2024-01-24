Biden and Trump won primary in New Hampshire

Former US President Donald Trump won the Republican Party primary in New Hampshire. The incumbent President Joe Biden won the Democratic Party in the state.

According to Censor.NET, the Associated Press reports.

It is noted that Biden won the Democratic Party primaries as a candidate in the election.

According to the publication, the former president's landslide victory makes a rematch with Biden in November more likely than ever. Trump's main rival, Haley, came in second.

At the same time, Biden did not campaign in the state and was not included on the ballot after New Hampshire violated the new party rules by holding its primaries before the South Carolina procedure.

