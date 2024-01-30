Kuleba: Orban is not pro-Russian politician, but pro-Hungarian one

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says he does not consider Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban a pro-Russian politician.

He said this in an interview with the Hungarian portal Telex, Censor.NET reports.

The minister was asked whether he considers the statements of Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to be pro-Russian.

"If this were confirmed, it would mean big problems for both the EU and Hungary. But I think they are pro-Hungarian. If they were pro-Russian, then Peter would not have said at the current meeting that he respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," Kuleba said.

