Germany will train 10 thousand more Ukrainian soldiers this year

This year, Germany wants to train another 10,000 soldiers from Ukraine.

Like last year, the exercise is to be held as part of the European training mission EUMAM. Germany has made it clear that it will continue to stand firmly on the side of Ukraine.

To date, about 40,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been trained in the EU as part of the EU mission. The decision was made by the foreign ministers of the member states in November 2022. At that time, it was said that initially up to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers would be trained in Germany, Poland and other EU countries. This figure was later increased to 30,000 and then to 40,000. The Bundeswehr has trained about 10,000 of them.

The Bundeswehr trains the Ukrainian armed forces, among other things, to use the Patriot air defense system, the Panzerhaubitze2000 self-propelled howitzer, the Marder infantry fighting vehicle, and the Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 main battle tanks. Training courses in military leadership and medical care are also conducted.

According to the Bundeswehr, an average of about 1,500 Bundeswehr troops have recently been deployed in a training mission.