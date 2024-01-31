Explosion occurs in Mykolaiv: Air defense was working (updated)

An explosion occurred during an air raid in Mykolaiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the South.

Mayor Senkevych said: "We are investigating. I will report back."

Later, the mayor said that the sounds of explosions heard by the residents were the work of air defense.

Watch more: Ruscists attack residential high-rise in Kherson. VIDEO