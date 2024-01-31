ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13723 visitors online
News War
3 469 5

Explosion occurs in Mykolaiv: Air defense was working (updated)

вибух

An explosion occurred during an air raid in Mykolaiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the South.

Mayor Senkevych said: "We are investigating. I will report back."

Later, the mayor said that the sounds of explosions heard by the residents were the work of air defense.

Watch more: Ruscists attack residential high-rise in Kherson. VIDEO

Author: 

explosion (1498) Mykolayiv (401)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 