Kwasniewski, Johnson, Clinton and others: Presidential Office announces composition of team on Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration

On January 30, the first inaugural meeting of the International Working Group on Security Issues and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine was held, co-chaired by the Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak and NATO Secretary General in 2009-2014, former Prime Minister of Denmark Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

Reportedly, the main goal of the group is to develop a systematic vision of Ukraine's further integration into the Euro-Atlantic security space as one of the key factors of regional and global security.

In addition to co-chairs Yermak and Rasmussen, the group's members are:

former President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaite

former President of Poland Aleksander Kwasniewski

former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

former Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin

former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

former Prime Minister of Poland Marek Belka

Former Prime Minister of Slovakia Mikulas Dzurinda

former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt

former British Foreign Secretary Lord William Hague

Michelle Allio-Marie, former head of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior and Defense in France

Omid Nuripour, Co-Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense of the German Parliament

former Minister of Defense, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Peter MacKay

Former Supreme Allied Commander Europe Wesley Clark

former US Special Representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker

former NATO Deputy Secretary General Heiner Brauss (Germany)

Former NATO Deputy Secretary General Grigorijs Jeglinskas (Lithuania).

Anders Fogh Rasmussen, co-chair of the newly created group, emphasized that its composition demonstrates a high level of support for Ukraine's integration into the Euro-Atlantic security system.

"We now need to formulate a clear vision of Ukraine's future security arrangements to make it clear to Putin that we will not allow him to achieve his military goals," he said.

