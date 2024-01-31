Russians shell Kherson from occupied left bank
Russian occupation forces are shelling Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank.
This was announced by the head of the MBA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.
"Kherson has been under enemy fire for a long time! The Russian army is shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank.
Stay away from windows. Remember the rule of two walls," the message reads.
