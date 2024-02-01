Zelenskyy to fire Zaluzhnyi this week - CNN

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will dismiss the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi this week

According to Censor.NET, CNN writes about this with reference to sources.

According to the newspaper, Zaluzhnyi was summoned to a meeting at the presidential office on Monday and informed of his dismissal. One of CNN's sources said that a presidential decree on Zaluzhny's resignation is expected by the end of the week.

"During the conversation, described as 'calm,' Zelenskyy offered Zaluzhnyi another position, which the general declined. In response, Zelenskyy said that Zaluzhnyi's refusal of another position would not affect his decision to resign," CNN writes.

The publication notes that tensions between the president and the commander-in-chief have increased after Zaluzhnyi's interview with The Economist, where he described the war with Russia as a stalemate.

Zaluzhnyi's Resignation

Earlier, sources reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had signed a decree dismissing the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi. However, later, President Zelenskyy's spokesman, Serhiy Nikiforov, said in a comment to UP that Valerii Zaluzhnyi had not been dismissed.

