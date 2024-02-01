EU leaders agree on €50 billion aid to Ukraine - Michel

EU leaders agree on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine.

This was announced on the social network X by the President of the European Council Charles Michel, Censor.NET reports.

"All 27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion package of support for Ukraine within the EU budget. This provides sustainable, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine. The EU is taking leadership and responsibility in supporting Ukraine; we know what is at stake," Michel said.

The European Commission's proposals envisage the creation of a so-called Ukraine Fund of €50 billion over the next four years, which will provide sustainable support for Ukraine now and in the future, during the country's post-war recovery.

