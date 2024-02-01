Four people explode on mine in Mykolaiv region
In the Snihurivka community in Mykolaiv region, four people exploded on a mine.
The head of the Snihurivka municipal military administration in Mykolaiv region, Ivan Kukhta, said this in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"Dear residents of Snihurivka! Attention! Four people were injured by a mine near the village of Yevhenivka. Now we urgently need blood of group IV (+)! We ask concerned citizens with this blood type to urgently contact the Snihurivka City Hospital and donate blood," Kukhta wrote.
