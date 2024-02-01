Russia uses six scenarios for abduction of Ukrainian children - Commissioner Herasymchuk

Russia uses at least six scenarios to abduct and deport Ukrainian children to its territory.

This was stated by the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation Daria Herasymchuk, speaking at the conference "Russian War Against Children" in Riga, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia uses at least six scenarios to move Ukrainian children to the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, it is scenarios that Russia uses, because the policy of the Russian Federation is very clearly planned, and it is clear that it is aimed at genocide of the Ukrainian people through Ukrainian children," Herasymchuk said.

According to her, Russian scenarios for abducting Ukrainian children are as follows:

Russians first kill the parents and then take the children to their territory,

сollect children directly from their biological families,

separate them from their families during the so-called filtration measures,

create unsuitable conditions for the child's life in the occupied territory, and then allegedly voluntarily offer parents to send their children for so-called rehabilitation or recreation, from which they do not return home.

Another Russian scenario, Herasymchuk noted, is the transfer of entire special institutions where Ukrainian children lived to Russia. At the same time, the Russians carry out such measures in full, not allowing Ukraine to take its children to the territory under their control.

In addition, the Commissioner said, the Russians also take children to the territory of Belarus and Russia after establishing some fake diagnosis that the child does not actually have, but, according to the occupiers, "this diagnosis requires treatment or rehabilitation outside the home."