Russian troops drop explosives on woman in Beryslav: She is wounded
Russians again attacked civilian in Beryslav, dropping explosives on a woman.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the RMA press service.
At about 3:15 pm, the Russians dropped explosives on the woman.
The 48-year-old victim sustained an explosive injury and lost a finger on her hand. She was taken to hospital for medical care.
