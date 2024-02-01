ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11078 visitors online
News War
794 3

Russian troops drop explosives on woman in Beryslav: She is wounded

квадрокоптер,дрон

Russians again attacked civilian in Beryslav, dropping explosives on a woman.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the RMA press service.

At about 3:15 pm, the Russians dropped explosives on the woman.

The 48-year-old victim sustained an explosive injury and lost a finger on her hand. She was taken to hospital for medical care.

See more: Russians strike Sablukivka in Kherson region with two guided missiles. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (12950) Khersonska region (2033)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 