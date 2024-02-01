Russian troops drop explosives on woman in Beryslav: She is wounded

Russians again attacked civilian in Beryslav, dropping explosives on a woman.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the RMA press service.

At about 3:15 pm, the Russians dropped explosives on the woman.

The 48-year-old victim sustained an explosive injury and lost a finger on her hand. She was taken to hospital for medical care.

