Russians strike Sablukivka in Kherson region with two guided missiles. PHOTOS
The Russian army dropped two bombs on the village of Sablukivka in the Kherson region. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
"Last night, the occupants attacked the settlement with two guided aerial bombs. Residential buildings and outbuildings were hit," the statement said.
According to the RMA, local residents were not injured.
