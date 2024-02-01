ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11453 visitors online
News Photo War
685 0

Russians strike Sablukivka in Kherson region with two guided missiles. PHOTOS

The Russian army dropped two bombs on the village of Sablukivka in the Kherson region. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"Last night, the occupants attacked the settlement with two guided aerial bombs. Residential buildings and outbuildings were hit," the statement said.

According to the RMA, local residents were not injured.

Read more: Russians attack ambulance crew in Kherson region: Doctors were not injured

Наслідки обстрілу Саблуківки на Херсонщині
Наслідки обстрілу Саблуківки на Херсонщині
Наслідки обстрілу Саблуківки на Херсонщині
Наслідки обстрілу Саблуківки на Херсонщині
Наслідки обстрілу Саблуківки на Херсонщині

Read more: Russians drop guided aerial bomb on house in Shliakhove village in Kherson region - woman killed

Author: 

air bomb (109) shoot out (13068) Khersonska region (2054)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 