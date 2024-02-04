US Congress will vote next week for $17 billion in aid to Israel without Ukraine - Speaker Johnson

The US House of Representatives will vote next week on a bill to provide more than $17 billion in aid to Israel.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Mike Johnson, RBC-Ukraine reports with reference to Bloomberg.

According to Johnson, such a step is necessary to quickly get assistance to Israel in its fight against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He noted that the United States does not have time to consider a package that combines assistance to Ukraine and Israel.

"This proposal will be released by the Senate shortly after lengthy negotiations," Johnson said.

Read on Censor.NET: House Speaker Johnson says aid to Ukraine and border security 'likely' to be split - media

The bill to be voted on provides funds for Israel's Iron Dome and Iron Beam missile defense systems. It also includes funds for US military operations in the Middle East and enhanced protection for US personnel in embassies.

"While the Senate appears poised to finally release the text of their supplemental package after months of closed-door negotiations, their leadership realizes that by not including the House in their negotiations, they have precluded the possibility of any legislation being considered quickly," Johnson warned.

It will have no offsetting spending cuts, unlike the $14 billion Israel aid bill that passed the House over Democratic objections.

Read it on Censor.NET: House Speaker Johnson calls border bill including $60bn for Ukraine 'dead'