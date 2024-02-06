Russia’s FSB agent network is neutralized: 5 members are detained, including former and current officials of Ukraine’s special services - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The SSU neutralised the FSB military counterintelligence network operating in Ukraine. As a result of a multi-stage special operation, five members of the enemy group were detained in different regions. Among them there are former officials of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, as well as an officer of the SSU regional office.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

Participants in the FSB agent network

It is noted that the agents kept in touch with the same supervisor, an FSB officer who is currently in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The task of this agent network was to pass intelligence about the Defence Forces and strategically important energy facilities of our country to the aggressor.

According to the investigation, the former foreign intelligence officer was recruited by the FSB before the full-scale invasion while he was on duty.

Since then, he has been collecting information on the locations of the Ukrainian military, and after 24 February 2022, on the channels of transfer of foreign weapons to Ukraine.

In addition, the Russian agent passed classified information to the FSB about the operation and security systems of Rivne and Khmelnytsky NPPs.

For maximum secrecy, the defendant did not send information by phone. He passed the intelligence to the FSB through an accomplice who travelled abroad as a volunteer and personally reported to a resident of the enemy special service. The former intelligence officer transmitted particularly sensitive information on a flash drive via smugglers from the border regions of Ukraine.

Another Russian agent, who had previously served in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, leaked personal data of Ukrainian defenders to the aggressor.

Another defendant, an SSU officer, reconnoitered for the occupiers the geolocation of fortifications and engineering barriers near the coastline of Odesa region.

According to the investigation, the FSB recruited group members using, among other things, threats to kill their families. In addition, the offenders received funds from the Russian Federation for each completed task.

Suspicions of Russian agents

SSU investigators have already served five members of the Russian agent network a notice of suspicion under Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason). They have already been detained as a measure of restraint.

The investigation is ongoing to bring all the enemy's accomplices to justice.

