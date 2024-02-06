President’s Office should be considered customer of crime against journalists - Shabunin

Until the real organisers and instigators of crimes against journalists are brought to justice, the Office of the President should be considered guilty of these crimes.

The head of the AntAC Vitalii Shabunin wrote about it on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Unpunished evil always comes back bolder and stronger. Using the secret service to discredit journalists is pure evil. After an unpunished SSU "rally" near my house, it was burnt down (miraculously, not with my parents). Later, my parents were intimidated by throwing grenades under the door. None of these crimes have been investigated, and the perpetrators have not been punished," Shabunin said.

"First of all, because the SSU officers from the first 'rally' were not punished. If they have not been punished, it means that the authorities are okay with this and that it is possible to do it again. Dismissal of the head is not a punishment. In my case, the head of those SSU officers was also fired, and Zelenskyy made loud statements. And what? Nothing. That is why, as you can see, everything has come full circle. Will there be more burned houses and grenades? Or criminal cases? There's room for Tatarov to turn around, isn't there? Until the real ORGANISERS and CUSTOMERS are suspected and put in the dock, the authorities - specifically the Office of the President - should be considered as such. Everything is as clear as possible," Shabunin adds.

As a reminder, on 16 January, a video was posted online showing Bihus.Info employees allegedly taking drugs at a New Year's corporate party. The founder of the project, Denys Bihus, noted that the video showed part of the team, namely the cameramen. According to him, the journalists did not use drugs.

"The team is aware of the gravity of the situation. Of course, the wiretapping and surveillance were illegal, and the goals of those who recorded are clear. However, this is no excuse for what we saw on the video - namely, the use of illegal substances by several of our colleagues," the team said.

Later, Bihus said that the Bihus.Info team members had been under surveillance for about a year. And the New Year's corporate party was part of an operation by the security forces.

The SSU initiated proceedings over the illegal wiretapping and filming. It also seized discs with camera recordings.

Recently, Bihus.Info journalists asked for help in identifying the people who are likely to be involved in the surveillance of the investigative team.