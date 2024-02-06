EU engages Ukraine in developing a strategy for European defence industry

Ukraine’s involvement in the development of an industrial strategy in Europe will not only help to meet Ukraine’s defence needs, but will also contribute to the coherence and joint planning of our military and defence industries.

According to Censor.NET, citing EuropeanPravda, this was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a speech in the European Parliament.

Von der Leyen reminded that the EU countries have provided Ukraine with military aid worth more than €28 billion, helped train more than 40,000 soldiers, the European defence industry has increased its capacity by 40%, and by March the number of artillery shells delivered to Ukraine will exceed half a million.

At the same time, she stressed that this is not enough.

"We must not only speed up the supply of ammunition. Looking to the future, we must consider Ukraine's defence capabilities as part of our own. We have to think of Ukraine's defence industry as part of our own. So we have engaged Ukraine in the preparation of our industrial strategy. This is a first step that should lead to the integration of Ukraine into some of our defence programmes - with the consent of the European Parliament and the EU Council when necessary. This will help not only to meet Ukraine's defence needs, but also to promote coherence and joint planning between our military and defence industries," said Ursula von der Leyen.

She stressed that at this stage of the war, European politicians must "keep the momentum going" to help Ukraine defend itself and protect the future of the rest of Europe, while also thinking about future reconstruction, security guarantees for Ukraine and strengthening the international security architecture.

"I am absolutely convinced... that Ukraine will stand. And Europe will stand by it every step of the way," the European Commission President said.