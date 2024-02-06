Any changes in government will not affect relations with partners, - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba does not believe that personnel changes in the Cabinet of Ministers could affect relations with international partners.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"I don't think any changes in the government can affect our relations with our partners, because our partners respect the president's authority to make the decisions I mentioned. This is a sovereign constitutionally guaranteed right of the President of Ukraine," the minister said at a joint press conference with his Portuguese counterpart, João Gomes Cravinho.

Kuleba noted that "discussions are enshrined in democracy, and Ukraine is a democratic country".

"We can discuss tactics internally, but we are all united around our strategic goal - the defeat of Russia in Ukraine and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. And there are no discussions about this strategic goal," the minister said at a press conference in Kyiv.

Read more: Only children, teachers and preschool teachers will be allowed to enter shelters of schools and kindergartens - Cabinet of Ministers

He also stressed that the President of Ukraine, according to the Constitution, is the supreme commander of the Armed Forces and is also in charge of Ukraine's defence and foreign policy.

Speaking about the possibility of leaving his post as Ukraine's foreign minister, Kuleba said that he would only resign if the president asked him to or if he disagreed with the foreign policy course, and that "neither of these two reasons is currently the case".