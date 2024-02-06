Erdogan and Putin to discuss war in Ukraine and grain corridor in Ankara - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the war in Ukraine and the Black Sea Grain Initiative during Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s visit to Ankara.

This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Censor.NET reports citing Reuters.

He did not name the date of Putin's visit to Turkey. However, last week a Turkish official told Reuters that he would visit Ankara on 12 February.

Turkey's Foreign Minister said that Istanbul is working with Ukraine and Russia to restore the grain corridor agreement.

According to Fidan, Ankara values its "constant, regular" dialogue with Moscow on a range of issues, from energy to political differences over regional conflicts in Syria, Libya and the South Caucasus.

Watch more: Occupant tries to throw grenade at Ukrainian soldiers during surrender. VIDEO

"We have always supported and will continue to support Ukraine's territorial integrity, but the destructive impact of the war must also come to an end," Fidan added.