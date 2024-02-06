X-59 missile destroyed in Dnipropetrovsk region - AC "East"

Air defense forces destroyed an X-59 guided missile in the Dniprovskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the Air Command "East", Censor.NET reports.

"In the Dniprovskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit of the Air Command "East" destroyed an X-59 guided missile," the statement said.

