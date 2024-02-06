ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8104 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
974 0

X-59 missile destroyed in Dnipropetrovsk region - AC "East"

ппо

Air defense forces destroyed an X-59 guided missile in the Dniprovskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the Air Command "East", Censor.NET reports.

"In the Dniprovskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit of the Air Command "East" destroyed an X-59 guided missile," the statement said.

Read more: Greek government denies supplying S-300 missiles to Ukraine

Author: 

rocket (1572) Dnipro region (51)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 