ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7883 visitors online
News
7 981 14

Explosions rang out in Drohobych, Lviv region

ракета

On the morning of February 7, explosions were heard during an air raid in Drohobych, Lviv region.

This was announced by the head of the Lviv RMA Maksym Kozytskyi on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Explosions in Drohobych," he noted.

No details are currently known.

As reported, on the morning of February 7, there was an air alert throughout Ukraine, launches from Tu-95MS aircraft took place.

Author: 

explosion (1501) Drohobych (7) rocket (1572) Lvivska region (212)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 