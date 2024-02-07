Explosions rang out in Drohobych, Lviv region

On the morning of February 7, explosions were heard during an air raid in Drohobych, Lviv region.

This was announced by the head of the Lviv RMA Maksym Kozytskyi on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Explosions in Drohobych," he noted.

No details are currently known.

As reported, on the morning of February 7, there was an air alert throughout Ukraine, launches from Tu-95MS aircraft took place.