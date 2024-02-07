About two dozen rockets were hit today over Kyiv and in vicinity of capital

This is the third missile attack on Kyiv in 2024.

This was reported by the KCMA press service, Censor.NET reports.

"The air raid in the capital lasted almost 3 hours. The missiles hit the capital in several waves from different directions. The air defense forces and means hit about two dozen enemy missiles over Kyiv and in the area of the capital," the statement said.

According to preliminary reports, a fire broke out in a multi-story residential building and a service station in the Holosiivskyi district as a result of the missile attack. Cars caught fire and power lines were damaged. Preliminary, one person was injured. Emergency services are extinguishing the fire.



Two people were injured in Dniprovsky district as a result of a rocket attack. Power grids were damaged.

Repair crews are working to restore the power supply.

Information about the damage and casualties is being updated and clarified.

Today, the Russians fired Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from Russian territory.

