Rada dismissed Minister of Veterans Affairs Laputina

Today, on 7 February, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Yulia Laputina, Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

This was reported in the telegram channel of the "Voice" MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, 302 MPs voted in favour of Laputina 's resignation.

"Moreover, the relevant Committee on Social Policy noted the unsatisfactory work of the Ministry. All the speakers, both from the government and the opposition, criticised the minister in their speeches. The ex-minister herself did not even come to the report," the MP writes.

On 7 February, the Rada Committee on Veterans' Affairs supported Laputina's resignation from the post of minister.

Laputina's resignation

On 5 February, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received a letter of resignation from Yulia Laputina, Minister of Veterans Affairs. It will be considered at the next meeting of the Rada.

The same evening, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address that a reset of state policy on veterans was needed. "With all due respect to the Minister, this is a matter of management only. Ukraine needs strength, fresh energy and sufficient leadership in every area," Zelenskyy said.

Laputina has been Minister of Veterans Affairs since December 2020.