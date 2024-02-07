ENG
Verkhovna Rada approved draft law on mobilization in first reading

Today, February 7, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the government draft law on mobilization.

People's deputy of Eurosolidarity Oleksii Honcharenko announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

For - 243.

"This is not a final decision!! There will be a second reading, amendments will be made to it," he clarified.

"The draft law was adopted without the proposals of the Committee. Next - making amendments for 14 days - until February 21 and then the second reading. That is, the draft law as a whole will most likely be adopted in the last week of February, signed at the beginning of March, and will come into force in a month, that is, in April ", - Yaroslav Zhelezniak, People's Deputy of "Golos" noted in his turn.

