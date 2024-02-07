IAEA Director General Grossi arrives at ZNPP

The IAEA Director General visited Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Twitter(X) of Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He reminded that this was his 4th visit to ZNPP. During the visit, the IAEA Director General assessed compliance with the 5 principles of plant protection, as well as the state of power supply and cooling systems, and the level of personnel qualifications.

"These are vital assessments for the safety and security of the facility - there is no room for complacency," he wrote.

