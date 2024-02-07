Zelenskyy and Borrell meet

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Josep Borrell.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said this on his Twitter account, Censor.NET reports.

"I am honored to be received by the President again," he wrote.

Borrell said that Zelenskyy had asked the EU for additional ammunition, drones, and air defence systems.

Read more: Zelenskyy meets with Chairman of National Assembly of Bulgaria Zhelyazkov to thank for active assistance and strengthening of Defence Forces. PHOTOS

"Mobilising additional EU military equipment for Ukraine is my top priority. We must do more and do it faster," the European politician said.

He stressed that Ukraine's future lies in the European Union. He also noted Ukraine's commitment to reforms, which will help to start negotiations on EU accession soon.