Over 400 occupiers and 34 units of military equipment were destroyed in day in Tavria direction - Tarnavsky

Ukrainian soldiers continue to firmly hold the defense in the operational zone of the OSGT "Tavria". During the day, the Russian aggressor carried out 56 airstrikes, carried out 64 assault operations, and recorded 919 artillery shells.

As Censor.NET informs, the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this on his Telegram channel.

The total losses of the enemy last day amounted to 409 occupiers and 34 units of military equipment, not including UAVs.

In particular:

7 tanks;

11 armored fighting vehicles;

4 artillery systems;

1 helicopter;

6 cars;

5 units of special equipment.

Ukrainian defense forces also destroyed 1 ammunition depot and another important Russian facility. 178 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed.

