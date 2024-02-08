ENG
News War
Russian helicopter Ka-52 "Alligator" was destroyed in Tavria direction, - Tarnavsky

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the Russian attack helicopter Ka-52 "Alligator".

This was announced by the commander of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavsky, Censor.NET reports.

"On February 7, soldiers of one of the mechanized units destroyed a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter in the operational zone of the OSGT "Tavria". The enemy Alligator with its crew was hit by a MANPADS and fertilized the soil in the Avdiivka direction," the message reads.

The main offensive efforts of the enemy are concentrated in the Novopavlivka, Avdiivka, and Orikhiv directions.

Read more: Over 400 occupiers and 34 units of military equipment were destroyed in day in Tavria direction - Tarnavsky

