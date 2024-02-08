Ukraine starts negotiations with Denmark on bilateral security agreement - OP

Ukraine has begun detailed negotiations with Denmark to conclude bilateral security commitments.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Office of the President.

As noted, the talks began as part of the implementation of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, which Denmark, along with the Nordic countries, was one of the first to join.

The Ukrainian delegation at the talks was headed by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva, and the Danish delegation was headed by State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lisbeth Zilmer-Jones.

"Denmark's security commitments confirm the unwavering and powerful support, including military assistance, it has provided to our country since the beginning of Russian aggression," the OP press service said.

The two sides discussed the main elements of future bilateral security commitments and agreed on a schedule for further talks.

