Starting February 12, "eQueue" for buses will be available at all checkpoints with the EU and Moldova. LIST

The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure is extending the electronic queue service for crossing the border by bus to all border crossing points with the EU and Moldova to verify the implementation of international routes.

As noted, there are 29 checkpoints in total.

"Scaling up eQueue for buses is part of our consistent work to reform international passenger transportation, where passenger comfort remains the key. The key goal of these changes is to streamline international passenger transportation and eliminate queues at border crossing points. We are currently scaling up eQueue to all checkpoints to verify the implementation of bus routes and analyze the load on the border. After that, based on the current network of routes, we will offer each bus a time slot for crossing the border - the appropriate slot. As a result, we should get a queue-free border and trips in accordance with the schedule," said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure.

It is reported that from February 12, starting at 12 noon, all buses will be able to cross the border by appointment in the eQueue system. Currently, it is only a matter of registering in the system to cross the border on a "register and go" basis.

According to this rule, eQueue for buses has been operating at 8 checkpoints since August last year.

Starting Monday, 21 more checkpoints will be added to this list. In particular:

Yahodyn - Dorohusk

Ustyluh - Zosyn

Uhryniv - Dolhobychuv

Rava-Ruska - Hrebenne

Krakivets - Korchova

Shehyni - Medyka

Hrushev - Budomezh

Smilnytsia - Krostsenko

Uzhhorod - Vysne Nemecke

Maly Berezny - Ubl'a

Chop - Zahony

Luzhanka - Beregsurany

Diakove - Halmeu

Porubne - Siret

Krasnoyilsk - Vicu de Sousse

Dyakivtsi - Rakovets

Orlivka - Isaccea

Mohyliv-Podilskyi - Otach

Mamalyga - Kryva

Mayaki - Udobne - Palanka

Starokozache - Tudora

Rossoshany - Brichen

Serpneve 1 - Basarabianka

Sokyryany - Oknytsia

Maloyaroslavets 1 - Chadyr-Lunga

Novi Troiany - Chadyr-Lunga

Tabaki - Myrne

Vynohradivka - Vulcanesti

Reni - Giurgiulesti

