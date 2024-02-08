NATO-Ukraine Council to meet on February 15

A meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of defense ministers will take place on February 15.

This was reported by the Alliance's press service, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

The meeting will be held as part of a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers on February 14-15 in Brussels.

The NATO-Ukraine Council is a new format for the Alliance's relations with Kyiv, launched at the Vilnius Summit in July 2023. The first meeting of the Council took place on July 12.

On the eve of the Council's meeting, on February 14, the 19th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, a Ramstein format, is scheduled to take place at NATO headquarters.