US Senate votes to begin consideration of Ukraine aid bill

The U.S. Senate decided to begin consideration of a bill to help Ukraine and Israel and Taiwan.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The Senate has gained the required minimum for the $95 billion Ukraine-Israel-Taiwan package, namely 60 votes.

Next, the bill will be sent to the House of Representatives, where a Republican representative presides.

Read more: Ukraine’s Armed Forces lack ammunition, military has to make tough decisions - Kirby