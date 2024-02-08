US Senate votes to begin consideration of Ukraine aid bill
The U.S. Senate decided to begin consideration of a bill to help Ukraine and Israel and Taiwan.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The Senate has gained the required minimum for the $95 billion Ukraine-Israel-Taiwan package, namely 60 votes.
Next, the bill will be sent to the House of Representatives, where a Republican representative presides.
