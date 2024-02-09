Pentagon on appointment of new Commander-in-Chief of AFU: We will work effectively with General Syrskyi, we have already worked with him

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has the right to choose who will lead the Ukrainian army, and the United States will work effectively with his new commander.

This was stated on Thursday by Pentagon spokeswoman Celeste Wallander, Censor.NET reports citing ZN.UA.

"President Zelenskyy is the president of his country, and Ukraine, unlike Russia, has democratic civilian control of the military," said Wallander, assistant secretary of defence for international security affairs at the Pentagon.

She called Syrskyi "an experienced, successful commander".

"The United States respects and will work with whomever the democratically elected government, the leader, President Zelenskyy, chooses as his commander-in-chief, and we will work effectively with General Syrskyi, we have worked with him," Wallander added.