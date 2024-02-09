Putin on the war: "We have not yet achieved our goals"

Russia has not achieved its goals in the war against Ukraine, because one of them is "denazification."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this in an interview with American propagandist Tucker Carlson, Censor.NET reports.

"No, we have not yet achieved our goals, because one of them is denazification. This means banning all kinds of neo-Nazi movements. You say that Hitler has been dead for many years, 80 years, but his example is alive," Putin said.

He has traditionally stated that "Ukraine started the war, and Russia's goal is to end it." He also mentioned the Revolution of Dignity.

"Why the coup? Why the victims? Why the threat to Crimea? Why did they start the operation in Donbas? I do not understand this," the Russian president said, adding that the CIA was allegedly involved in these events.

Putin complained about NATO expansion and the fact that Ukraine allegedly did not fulfill the Minsk agreements. He emphasized that Russia was not going to return Crimea to Ukraine. He also accused Ukraine of refusing to hold peace talks with Russia.

Propagandist Carlson listened attentively to Putin's words about "denazification," but never asked him about the destruction of Mariupol, the attack on the shopping center in Kremenchuk, the murder of civilians in Bucha, and the abduction of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories.

Carlson's interview with Putin

The conversation was the first time a Western media representative interviewed the Russian president since his 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Carlson also recently announced that he had requested an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Who is Tucker Carlson

Carlson "became famous" for spreading a conspiracy theory in favor of Trump that the results of the 2020 presidential election were rigged, including with the help of voting machines - for this slander he was fired from Fox News.

He may have become known to Ukrainian viewers after the start of Russia's great war against Ukraine, when he regularly broadcast Russian propaganda, praised dictator Vladimir Putin, and criticized military and financial aid to Ukraine. Carlson is a regular feature on the programs of the Kremlin's top propagandists, who regularly broadcast his speeches in their programs.

Earlier, former US President Donald Trump said that if he wins, he might consider Carlson's candidacy for vice president.