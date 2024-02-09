ENG
Ukraine agrees with EU to extend "economic visa-free regime" - Shmyhal

Ukraine is negotiating with the European Union to extend the "economic visa-free regime". The European Commission has recommended extending it until June 2025.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"We agree to extend the 'economic visa-free regime' with the European Union. The European Commission has recommended extending it until June 2025.

The strategic task is to enshrine a completely free trade regime between Ukraine and the EU in the Association Agreement. We are working on this," the Prime Minister said.

