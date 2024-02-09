Pilot project of recruitment to ranks of Defense Forces starts in Lviv next week - Ministry of Defense

Next week, a recruitment center for the Security and Defense Forces will open in Lviv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"The pilot project is being implemented with the cooperation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Lviv City Council and aims to build a transparent and effective model of recruitment to the Ukrainian army," the statement said.

The first recruitment center will be located in the Lviv Сivil Registrar's Office at 67 Kostia Levytskoho Street.

"Here, recruiters will provide information on vacancies, consult and conduct career guidance tests, as well as accompany candidates on their way to appointment to the chosen position in the army," the Defense Ministry added.

