Ukraine withdraws from three agreements with CIS countries

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to withdraw Ukraine from three more international agreements with the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine has withdrawn from the Agreement on Cooperation of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Combating the Growth of Diabetes Mellitus, signed on November 14, 2008 in Chisinau," he said.

The government also decided to withdraw from the Agreement on Principles and Procedures for Military Transportation, signed on May 15, 1992, in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

According to Melnychuk, Ukraine has also withdrawn from the Agreement on the Prevention of Iodine Deficiency Disorders among the Population of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States, signed in 2001 in Minsk.

