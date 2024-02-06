ENG
Zelenskyy ordered to create separate branch of Unmanned Systems Forces in Armed Forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a decree instructing the Cabinet of Ministers and the General Staff to work on the issue of creating unmanned systems within the Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in Presidential Decree No. 41/2024, published on the official website of the Head of State.

The text of the decree states: "In order to increase the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use unmanned and robotic air, sea and ground systems, to ensure readiness to use such systems for their intended purpose, I hereby decree

1. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, with the involvement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, shall study the issue of creating the Unmanned Systems Forces within the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a separate branch of force and, based on the results of the study, submit relevant proposals to the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

2. This Decree shall enter into force on the day of its publication".

