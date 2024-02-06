ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13755 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
579 0

Russians attacked Nikopol district three times with artillery and as many times with kamikaze drones. PHOTOS

During the day, the Russians fired more than two and a half dozen shells at Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, attacked with artillery and kamikaze drones.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Nikopol region. Ruthless shelling again. More than two and a half dozen shells were fired. The enemy sent heavy artillery to the area three times, attacked with kamikaze drones as many times.

Nikopol, Myrove and Marhanets communities were hit. There are wounded. An infrastructure facility and 7 private houses were damaged. A garage, a car, and a gas pipeline were damaged," the statement said.

Read more: X-59 missile destroyed in Dnipropetrovsk region - AC "East"

Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольського району
Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольського району

See more: As result of Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure in Kupiansk district, woman injured, houses damaged. PHOTOS

Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольського району
Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольського району

Read more: President has right to dismiss Zaluzhnyi - new propaganda from Presidential Office

Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольського району

Author: 

shoot out (13086) Dnipro region (51)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 