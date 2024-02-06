Russians attacked Nikopol district three times with artillery and as many times with kamikaze drones. PHOTOS

During the day, the Russians fired more than two and a half dozen shells at Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, attacked with artillery and kamikaze drones.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Nikopol region. Ruthless shelling again. More than two and a half dozen shells were fired. The enemy sent heavy artillery to the area three times, attacked with kamikaze drones as many times.



Nikopol, Myrove and Marhanets communities were hit. There are wounded. An infrastructure facility and 7 private houses were damaged. A garage, a car, and a gas pipeline were damaged," the statement said.

