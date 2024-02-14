Ukrainian Armed Forces: Enemy prepares new offensive in Orikhiv direction

Currently, the enemy is preparing for an offensive in the Orikhiv direction: they are gathering reserves and preparing for new actions.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Tauria unit Dmytro Lykhovii during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"There is a very relative calm in the Orikhiv direction. Although the shelling continues. A new enemy offensive is expected there. Because the enemy grouping in terms of personnel that has gathered there is approximately the same in scale as in the Avdiivka sector," he said.

The speaker added that traditionally, the main areas where the enemy concentrates its assault actions are Avdiivka and the direction of Mariinka to Novomykhailivka village, where the enemy is trying to capture the eastern outskirts of the village, but it also suffers significant losses there.

"The enemy is preparing for the expected offensive. He is pulling together reserves and preparing for new actions. We can see it. We are preparing for it," emphasised Lykhovii.

