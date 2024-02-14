Ukrainian soldiers destroy two enemy 2S19 MSTA-S self-propelled howitzers. VIDEO
Two enemy 2S19 MSTA-S self-propelled howitzers were destroyed by FPV drones from the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great.
According to Censor.NET, a video of successful attacks by Ukrainian fighters was posted on social media.
